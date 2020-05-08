Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $301.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce sales of $301.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $302.50 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $262.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ROCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti raised Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $42.99 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

