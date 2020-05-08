$353.87 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce $353.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $473.20 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $568.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $37,288,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 809,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 483,685 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,166,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,835,000 after purchasing an additional 462,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 368,762 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

