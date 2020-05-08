Analysts Expect Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.14 Million

Analysts expect Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report sales of $29.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.61 million. Veracyte reported sales of $30.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $131.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.29 million to $139.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $162.07 million, with estimates ranging from $153.43 million to $170.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million.

VCYT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,837,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,044 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $28,480,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,658,000 after buying an additional 641,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after buying an additional 289,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 289,015 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

