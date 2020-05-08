Financial Analysis: ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) vs. Carillion (OTCMKTS:CIOIF)

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and Carillion (OTCMKTS:CIOIF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ONEX and Carillion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONEX $1.11 billion 4.22 $4.28 billion N/A N/A Carillion $6.69 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

ONEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carillion.

Risk & Volatility

ONEX has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carillion has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ONEX and Carillion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONEX 0 0 4 0 3.00 Carillion 0 0 0 0 N/A

ONEX presently has a consensus target price of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.13%. Given ONEX’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ONEX is more favorable than Carillion.

Profitability

This table compares ONEX and Carillion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONEX 389.88% 10.82% 6.50% Carillion N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of ONEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ONEX beats Carillion on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; and London, United Kingdom.

About Carillion

Carillion plc operates as an integrated support services company in the United Kingdom, the Middle East and North Africa, Canada, and the rest of the world. The company operates through four segments: Support Services, Public Private Partnership (PPP) Projects, Middle East Construction Services, and Construction Services (Excluding the Middle East). It provides maintenance, facilities management, and energy services to buildings and large property estates, and public and private sectors; infrastructure services for roads, railways, and utility networks, primarily telecommunications and power transmission and distribution sectors; and remote site accommodation and consultancy services. The company also offers project finance, support, and construction services for public private partnership projects to deliver public sector buildings and infrastructure; and construction, civil engineering and development, and consultancy services to a range of buildings and infrastructure focusing on contracts for long-term public and private sector customers. It serves aviation, corporate, financial services, oil and gas, central and local government, defense, healthcare, transport, education, commercial and retail, and residential and leisure sectors. Carillion plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom.

