Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,771.77.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Booking from $2,225.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG opened at $1,443.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,352.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1,777.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booking will post 47.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Booking by 32.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.