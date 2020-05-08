Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Cut by Analyst

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ares Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

ARCC opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,282,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,221,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,997,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,906,000 after acquiring an additional 332,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,352,000 after acquiring an additional 516,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,698,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 374,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.