Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for TopBuild Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TopBuild in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura boosted their price target on TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on TopBuild from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

BLD stock opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.83. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $125.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

