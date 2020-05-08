Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Beyond Meat’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $122.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $89.27. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -107.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Beyond Meat by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Beyond Meat by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Beyond Meat by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,028 shares in the company, valued at $17,027,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,141 shares of company stock worth $5,605,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

