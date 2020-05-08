Piper Sandler Comments on Antares Pharma Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Antares Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

ATRS stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.46 million, a PE ratio of -276.00 and a beta of 1.43. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $33.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,099,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 114,825 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,090,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 765,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 73,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 793.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 367,856 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Earnings History and Estimates for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analyzing MYOS and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-
Analyzing MYOS and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-
Financial Analysis: ONEX vs. Carillion
Financial Analysis: ONEX vs. Carillion
Booking Holdings Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Booking Holdings Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ares Capital Co. Cut by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ares Capital Co. Cut by Analyst
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for TopBuild Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for TopBuild Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Beyond Meat’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Beyond Meat’s Q2 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report