Piper Sandler Comments on Antares Pharma Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Antares Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

ATRS stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.46 million, a PE ratio of -276.00 and a beta of 1.43. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $33.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,099,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 114,825 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,090,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 765,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 73,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 793.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 367,856 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.