Analysts Set Expectations for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

