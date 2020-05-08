Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 9.42%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $653.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.45. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 111,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 79,587 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 37,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

