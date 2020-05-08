Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP Roger L. Kearns acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $149,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at $425,155.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,659,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300. 73.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,237,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 268,924 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $75.65. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

