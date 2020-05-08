Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.73). William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.81) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $291.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.52 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BJRI. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $364.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $50.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Lynds bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Levin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $781,765. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.