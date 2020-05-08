Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TTEC Holdings Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for TTEC in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. William Blair also issued estimates for TTEC’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $432.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.29 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 4.74%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TTEC. BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. TTEC has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 61.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,702,000 after purchasing an additional 48,346 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in TTEC by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after purchasing an additional 200,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $18,687,000. State Street Corp raised its position in TTEC by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TTEC by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 62,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

