Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Customers Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $25.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $345.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.98 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas John Jastrem sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $58,993. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

