DA Davidson Weighs in on Clearwater Paper Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Clearwater Paper in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 0.05%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra boosted their target price on Clearwater Paper from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $406.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.06 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

