Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.96.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EA stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $523,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,289,744. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,268,443 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,426,490,000 after acquiring an additional 264,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,153,235,000 after acquiring an additional 813,201 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,268,691 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $781,457,000 after acquiring an additional 316,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,429,036 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $475,244,000 after acquiring an additional 58,125 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,662 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $352,913,000 after acquiring an additional 499,635 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

