Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

May 8th, 2020

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COOP. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $831.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.35 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 927.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall purchased 2,749 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

