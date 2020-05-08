Brokers Issue Forecasts for Despegar.com Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Despegar.com in a report released on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Despegar.com’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Despegar.com from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE DESP opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $371.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. Despegar.com has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,876,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after purchasing an additional 517,971 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 551,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

