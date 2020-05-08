Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trex in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Trex from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $110.33 on Thursday. Trex has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $114.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,784,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,119,000 after purchasing an additional 120,128 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,118,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,392,000 after purchasing an additional 693,092 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 970,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,664,000 after purchasing an additional 267,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,746,000 after purchasing an additional 71,416 shares in the last quarter.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $267,578.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,109.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

