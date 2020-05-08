A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) Insider Roger Alexander White Buys 30 Shares

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) insider Roger Alexander White acquired 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 488 ($6.42) per share, for a total transaction of £146.40 ($192.58).

Roger Alexander White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Roger Alexander White acquired 28 shares of A.G. Barr stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 538 ($7.08) per share, for a total transaction of £150.64 ($198.16).

On Friday, February 7th, Roger Alexander White bought 25 shares of A.G. Barr stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 590 ($7.76) per share, with a total value of £147.50 ($194.03).

BAG stock opened at GBX 487 ($6.41) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 480.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 544.86. A.G. Barr plc has a 1-year low of GBX 401 ($5.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 980 ($12.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $545.58 million and a PE ratio of 18.38.

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 26.50 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.30 ($0.36) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)). On average, analysts forecast that A.G. Barr plc will post 3214.0001059 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAG. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on A.G. Barr from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Liberum Capital raised A.G. Barr to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 625 ($8.22) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on A.G. Barr from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 471.25 ($6.20).

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

