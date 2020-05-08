Brokers Set Expectations for DSP Group, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of DSP Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for DSP Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DSPG. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. DSP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $373.55 million, a P/E ratio of -148.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. DSP Group has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $18.74.

In other news, Director Cynthia Paul bought 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $151,385.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 204,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,190 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 64,739 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

