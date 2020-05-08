Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th.

TSE CWX opened at C$3.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$2.73 and a twelve month high of C$5.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$293.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$293.52 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.61%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 252.25%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.