Camden Property Trust to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.07.

NYSE CPT opened at $87.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average is $103.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $93,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

