Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Canon Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canon in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter.

CAJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Canon to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CAJ opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Canon has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $30.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,728,000 after purchasing an additional 191,139 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 14.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 99,831 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 1.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 15.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 49,182 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 183,373 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.