Brokers Set Expectations for Centene Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

CNC stock opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 142,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,686 shares of company stock worth $3,831,963. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.