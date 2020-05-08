Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Issued By William Blair

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cna Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. William Blair also issued estimates for Cna Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

NYSE CNA opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. Cna Financial has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Cna Financial had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Cna Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cna Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cna Financial by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cna Financial by 108,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cna Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cna Financial by 23.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.