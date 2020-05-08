Analyzing NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and Oasis Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OAS)

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR has a beta of -0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR and Oasis Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR -39.42% -1.99% -0.50% Oasis Petroleum 7.78% -0.50% -0.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR and Oasis Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasis Petroleum 12 8 3 0 1.61

Oasis Petroleum has a consensus price target of $4.71, indicating a potential upside of 772.27%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR and Oasis Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR $389.93 million 0.05 -$120.69 million N/A N/A Oasis Petroleum $2.32 billion 0.08 -$35.30 million $0.26 2.08

Oasis Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum beats NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of January 1, 2019, the company had a proved and probable reserve of 410 mmboe. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the Netherlands.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

