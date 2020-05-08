Freshpet Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Freshpet in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRPT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,198.30 and a beta of 0.82. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $81.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 231.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 272,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after purchasing an additional 173,083 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

