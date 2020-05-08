Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HBT Financial’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

HBT opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $304.78 million and a PE ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $20.71.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

In related news, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 15,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $163,500.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch purchased 7,500 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $311,610 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HBT Financial by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 61,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

