Highwoods Properties Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

