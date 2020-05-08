Hercules Capital Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hercules Capital in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE HTGC opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hercules Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 483,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 352,671 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth $7,245,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $3,069,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

