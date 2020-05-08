Diamondback Energy Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cfra decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -103.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.24. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $114.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.