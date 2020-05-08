Piper Sandler Weighs in on Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Heritage Insurance in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $11.84 on Thursday. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $316.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.39 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,326,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 176,112 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,006,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 153,465 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 585,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 190,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 461,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

