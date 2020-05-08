P H Glatfelter Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:GLT)

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of P H Glatfelter in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for P H Glatfelter’s FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GLT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $677.48 million, a P/E ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.66. P H Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in P H Glatfelter by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 64,861 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in P H Glatfelter by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 891,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 96,195 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in P H Glatfelter by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in P H Glatfelter by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in P H Glatfelter by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 127,394 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

