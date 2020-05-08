Wedbush Weighs in on Epizyme Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Epizyme in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.86). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.23. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,111.58% and a negative return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EPZM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $50,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,736 shares of company stock worth $94,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Epizyme by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,646,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,108,000 after acquiring an additional 470,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after acquiring an additional 65,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at $21,786,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 133.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 372,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.