Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FBNC. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $22.94 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $703.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In related news, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor purchased 4,176 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,931.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,582 shares in the company, valued at $851,477.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric P. Credle purchased 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,496 shares of company stock valued at $160,025. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 1,919.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.