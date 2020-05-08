Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $7.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.20. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.58 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS.

HUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.74.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $371.42 on Thursday. Humana has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $392.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.78 and its 200 day moving average is $338.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 53.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 51.2% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

