Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other news, VP Robert Wade Rogers acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 394,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,743.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $142,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,544,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,517,924.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 87,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,285,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,497,000 after acquiring an additional 177,326 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 59,319 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

