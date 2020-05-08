B. Riley Weighs in on Ichor Holdings Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ichor in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $510.16 million, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. Ichor has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.19 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ichor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 358.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 210,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

