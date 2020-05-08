Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Lowered by Analyst

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freshpet in a report released on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Freshpet stock opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $81.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,198.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 231.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Freshpet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 174.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 272,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after acquiring an additional 173,083 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

