Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Issued By DA Davidson

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $319.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE HWC opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 301,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

