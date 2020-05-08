Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Issued By DA Davidson

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $319.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE HWC opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 301,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Read More: 52 Week Highs

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TTEC Holdings Inc Cut by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TTEC Holdings Inc Cut by Analyst
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Customers Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Customers Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
DA Davidson Weighs in on Clearwater Paper Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings
DA Davidson Weighs in on Clearwater Paper Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Deutsche Bank AG Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts
Deutsche Bank AG Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts
Electronic Arts Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Electronic Arts Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Receives News Impact Score of -1.34
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Receives News Impact Score of -1.34


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report