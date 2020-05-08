SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Epizyme in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 67.19% and a negative net margin of 1,111.58%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EPZM. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 11.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $27.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Epizyme by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,786,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $50,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,736 shares of company stock valued at $94,518 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

