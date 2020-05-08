Oppenheimer Weighs in on Freshpet Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $71.91 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $81.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,198.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.