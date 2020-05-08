Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.49 EPS.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ESS. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.21.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $249.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 58,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,651,122.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $2.0775 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.