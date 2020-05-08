Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Fidus Investment in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.19%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. National Securities upgraded Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

FDUS opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $205.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.69. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

In other Fidus Investment news, insider Edward H. Ross purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $37,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 177,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,106.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss purchased 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $71,709.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,100 shares of company stock worth $283,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at $1,314,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at $1,825,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 264,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 48,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

