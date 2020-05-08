FB Financial Corp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of FB Financial in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $685.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 367.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 9,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $200,026.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James W. Ayers bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.42 per share, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 13,563,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,540,665.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 72,939 shares of company stock worth $1,606,925. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

