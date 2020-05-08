Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Epizyme in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.79). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

EPZM stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 67.19% and a negative net margin of 1,111.58%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $50,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 5,736 shares of company stock worth $94,518 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Epizyme by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,646,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,108,000 after purchasing an additional 470,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Epizyme by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,786,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Epizyme by 133.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 372,321 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

