Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Equity Commonwealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Equity Commonwealth has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $34.26 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 75.91, a current ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $3.25. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 673.78%. The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald A. Spector acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.84 per share, with a total value of $2,884,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,040.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQC. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,448,000 after buying an additional 198,708 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

