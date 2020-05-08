TrueCar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,356 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,278% compared to the typical daily volume of 171 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRUE. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on TrueCar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on TrueCar from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

In other news, CEO Michael Darrow acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,821.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 335.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

TRUE stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $307.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.28. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. On average, analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

